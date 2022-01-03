A body was found on a roadside in Bullhead City this weekend, and police are investigating the matter as a possible homicide.
According to police, the victim was found Sunday by a motorist on a Bullhead City roadside at about 8:15 a.m. Investigators are still attempting to identify the victim, who is described as a white female of medium build and long brown hair. The victim is in her late 20s or early 30s, according to police, with a tattoo on her shoulder blade that reads, “family.” A second tattoo was found by investigators on the victim’s lower hip, described as the letters “BJC,” accompanied by small hearts.
The victim was found wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black shoes and a rhinestone belt.
Bullhead City investigators had not disclosed the victim’s cause of death as of Monday morning.
Readers with any information about the case are asked to contact Bullhead City’s police dispatch center at 928-763-1999.
