A Bullhead City resident was arrested last week after he allegedly stole a vehicle in the area of Needles.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the victim – identified as an 80-year-old Bullhead City resident – left his vehicle unattended at about noon Wednesday with its keys inside. When he returned 10 minutes later, the victim found that his 2005 Ford passenger van had been stolen. The victim alerted authorities, who began a search for the vehicle.
The vehicle was soon found and stopped in the westbound lane of I-40. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Bryan D. Ramirez, was taken into custody without incident.
Ramirez was booked into Needles’ High Desert Detention Center on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a license. Sheriff’s officials also say Ramirez was serving a term of parole at the time of his arrest. Ramirez remained in custody as of Monday without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.