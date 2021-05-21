A Bullhead City man was arrested Thursday morning on multiple felony narcotics charges after law enforcement officials allegedly found him in possession of quantities of methamphetamine and heroin during a traffic stop in Fort Mohave.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Paul A. Reilly was stopped on his motorcycles when deputies saw an outdated registration tag on his license plate. During the traffic stop, Reilly allegedly said he’d just purchased the vehicle. Reilly allegedly did not possess an Arizona motorcycle endorsement, the vehicle’s registration or insurance for the vehicle.
A records check allegedly showed that Reilly’s driver’s license was suspended, and there was a standing warrant for his arrest.
Reilly was also found to be wearing a GPS ankle monitor during the traffic stop, and was on probation out of California.
Deputies arrested Reilly at the scene. Deputies allegedly found a syringe in Reilly’s pocket during a search. Further inspection of Reilly’s motorcycle allegedly yielded a bag containing almost 60 grams of methamphetamine, almost 35 grams of heroin and two digital scales.
Reilly was charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.