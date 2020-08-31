Police were called to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City after Katherine Humula, 67, was brought to the emergency room with gunshot wounds according to the press release.
Chester Grant Pollard Espinoza, 24, thought Humula was “evil,” so he shot her in the legs/torso area, and when she tried to flee, he shot her in the head. Humula was flown with life threatening injuries to a Las Vegas, NV hospital where she was pronounced deceased later that evening.
Police found that Pollard Espinoza lived with his grandmother and Humula and police were able to find and arrest him at their residence.
