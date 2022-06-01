San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bullhead City resident Tuesday afternoon, after he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.
Luis Gonzales, 40, was also found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Barstow, California, on charges of driving without a license and exceeding 100 miles per hour in a vehicle.
Gonzales was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail, where he remained in custody on $30,000 bail as of Wednesday.
— Today’s News-Herald
