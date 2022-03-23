San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Arizona man on felony weapons charges Saturday, when he was allegedly found in possession of a billiard ball tied into a sock.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Safari Road in Needles. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 43-year-old Bullhead City resident Marcus Flores, was allegedly found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in Victorville.
Flores was taken into custody at the scene. During a search of Flores’ vehicle, deputies found a billiard ball that was tied into a sock. When asked, Flores allegedly acknowledged the item to be an improvised weapon.
Deputies transported Flores to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado City Jail under his warrant, as well as one felony count of possessing a “leaded” blunt weapon. As of Wednesday, Flores remained in custody on $75,000, pending a court hearing.
