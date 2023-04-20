A Bullhead City man faces a decade behind bars and lifetime probation for downloading and possessing child pornography on his cell phone. David Hoyos, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday two charges reduced to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor are dismissed in the deal entered by deputy Mohave County attorney James Schoppmann and public defender Paul Amann.
Hoyos was arrested last June in an investigation arising from cyberspace monitoring conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers serving a search warrant at Hoyos’ home at 232 Willowood Lane placed him in custody and transported him to the Adult Detention Center in Kingman.
Schoppmann told Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle that Hoyos was pleading guilty for possessing images or depictions of sexual acts by minors committed upon adults. Terms of the deal require Judge Carlisle to impose a 10-year prison sentence followed by lifetime probation, with sex offender registration requirements.
Sentencing is scheduled May 19.
