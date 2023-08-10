A 25-year prison term is mandated in a plea agreement entered Thursday for a Bullhead City man who wounded a civilian during a lengthy standoff and gunfire exchange with police at the Silver View RV resort.
Kyle Schafer, 41, pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted aggravated assault. Each of those counts are reduced from attempted murder charges associated with five separate victims who were allegedly fired upon during the Jan. 27 violence at the property in the 1600 block of Silver Creek Rd.
Schafer also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault wounding a civilian. The gunshot victim who was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment survived his injury.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jackson Koonce said police officers responding to reports of gunfire located Schafer on the commercial property. He said Schafer was wearing a bullet proof vest and pointed a weapon at police before barricading himself inside his trailer.
``The suspect fired numerous rounds at police and several officers returned fire,” police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said in an initial news release. ``One of the rounds shot by the suspect reportedly went through a nearby trailer and struck an innocent bystander.”
Police said Schafer surrendered following a 7.5-hour-long standoff. Authorities have not indicated what upset Schafer or triggered the violence.
Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 8.
