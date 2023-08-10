Kyle Schafer

A 25-year prison term is mandated in a plea agreement entered Thursday for a Bullhead City man who wounded a civilian during a lengthy standoff and gunfire exchange with police at the Silver View RV resort.

Kyle Schafer, 41, pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted aggravated assault. Each of those counts are reduced from attempted murder charges associated with five separate victims who were allegedly fired upon during the Jan. 27 violence at the property in the 1600 block of Silver Creek Rd.

