Bullhead City man pleads guilty in sex abuse case

A Bullhead City man has pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of his girlfriend’s mother. The plea agreement for Brian Mendoza, 34, was entered Thursday before Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
Bullhead City police said the crime occurred on Jan. 19 where Mendoza resided along with his girlfriend and her mother at 763 Palo Verde Dr. The victim was reportedly heavily medicated at the time of the incident.
