Bullhead City man pleads not guilty during arraignment

A Bullhead City man charged with second degree murder pleaded not guilty during a brief arraignment hearing Monday at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center in Kingman. Judge Billy Sipe scheduled an April 10 pretrial conference for Robert Logan, who is held in the Adult Detention Center on $809,000 bond.
Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt identified the victim of the March 2 shooting as Hans Peterson, 56, also of Bullhead City. She said the two men were not acquainted with one another and it was not initially clear why the men began arguing outside a laundromat in the 1700 block of State Route 95 at about 11:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.