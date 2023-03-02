A Mohave County judge ordered a 10-year prison term followed by lifetime probation for a Bullhead City man who engaged in sexual activity with a teenager in 2019. Members of his family requested leniency, contending Donald Ramirez, 41, is a man of good character.

Public Defender Paul Amann asserted that a cocaine addiction diminished the defendant’s capacity to conform with the law. ``The defendant was suffering from substance abuse,” Amann said, during the Wednesday, March 1 sentencing hearing.

