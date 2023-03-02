A Mohave County judge ordered a 10-year prison term followed by lifetime probation for a Bullhead City man who engaged in sexual activity with a teenager in 2019. Members of his family requested leniency, contending Donald Ramirez, 41, is a man of good character.
Public Defender Paul Amann asserted that a cocaine addiction diminished the defendant’s capacity to conform with the law. ``The defendant was suffering from substance abuse,” Amann said, during the Wednesday, March 1 sentencing hearing.
Judge Billy Sipe said his supporters spoke of Ramirez as if he were ``a saint”, while he said the Court places him in a different category.
“Molesting a child is just a horrible, reprehensible crime,” Judge Sipe said, dismissing Ramirez’ claim that he does not remember victimizing the girl on multiple occasions. “I believe you knew exactly what you were doing.”
Sipe said the victim is traumatized and scarred for life.
Ramirez pleaded guilty to charges reduced to attempted sexual conduct with a minor and attempted child molestation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.