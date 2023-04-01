Resolution of another child pornography case earns a Bullhead City man a trip to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force prompted an investigation that led to the arrest of Derek Hemond last Oct. following a search of his home in the 400 block of Moser Ave.
Related to videos involving adult males having sex with prepubescent girls found to be in his possession, Hemond, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts reduced to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Defense attorney Paul Amann requested punishment leniency, given significant support for his client. He said Hemond led a trouble free life before succumbing to the accessibility of pornography through social media and the internet.
`It’s all too easy for this kind of thing to happen,” Amann told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle, during a March 30 sentencing hearing. ``And Derek, unfortunately, fell prey to that.”
Judge Carlisle pushed back a bit, noting that Hemond tried to share or possibly sell child porn through the internet, making his activity more egregious than a simple purveyor. The judge further noted that Hemond’s practice was more disturbing because he attached significant distinction toward one who views images and another who watches videos.
Range of punishment under terms of the deal was 5-10 years of incarceration. Judge Carlisle ordered 8.5-years in prison, and required Hemond to comply sex offender registration requirements for life.
