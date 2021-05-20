A Bullhead City man is now wanted in the alleged stabbing death of his stepfather this week.
Police were called to the victim’s home Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a possible aggravated assault. Police and paramedics found the victim deceased inside. The assailant, identified as John A. James, 46, allegedly fled the home before police arrived on the scene.
According to police, James lived at the residence with his mother and stepfather. James had a history of mental illness, his mother allegedly told investigators, and stabbed the victim for reasons that were as of Thursday unknown to law enforcement officials.
James is now wanted on possible homicide charges. He is described by police as Caucasian, about 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds; with tattoos on both arms and on his chest. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, no shirt and jeans.
Readers see James are advised not to approach him. Anyone with information as to James’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.
