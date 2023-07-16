BULLHEAD CITY - Utilities Director Mark Clark said he and Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter are “swinging for the fences” with a $300-million grant request to the U.S. Department of Interior. As huge as the ask might be, both administrators have expressed a high level of confidence that the Colorado River community stands a good chance for success.

Council members articulated support for the grant pursuit during their July 5 meeting and formally authorized city application with the Bureau of Reclamation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.