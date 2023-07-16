BULLHEAD CITY - Utilities Director Mark Clark said he and Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter are “swinging for the fences” with a $300-million grant request to the U.S. Department of Interior. As huge as the ask might be, both administrators have expressed a high level of confidence that the Colorado River community stands a good chance for success.
Council members articulated support for the grant pursuit during their July 5 meeting and formally authorized city application with the Bureau of Reclamation.
Clark said the Biden administration established a pool of $4.2-billion for the grant program established to facilitate innovation to reduce water use. And he told council members how the city would use the money, and the benefits derived, improve Bullhead City’s chance for grant award.
“This will allow us to build two surface water treatment plants in the city. We will build one plant on the north side and one plant on the south side, splitting the city in half,” Clark said. “This will allow us to pull water directly from the Colorado River, take it to a surface treatment plant facility and then dispense that to our customers throughout the community.”
Clark said each plant could produce up to 6-million gallons of water each day with the treated, end product more pleasant for drinking and other domestic use. Customers would enjoy savings by eliminating water softeners within their home and the city would realize further savings by ending use of a number of inefficient low producing wells that are expensive to operate and maintain.
“We are asking the Bureau of Reclamation for a lot of money to do this for this community and they’re looking for something in return. And what they’re looking for is water savings,” Clark said
Clark said Bullhead City success with water conservation is readily apparent. He says the community consumed 10,915-acre feet of water when its population was 37,225 in 2005, and only 10,835-acre feet in 2022 with a population of 42,601.
“We actually used less water last year that we did 17 years ago. That shows what good stewards we are. Our population increased 14% and our water use went down by one percent,” Clark said. “All of that has to do with our water conservation plan which saved us over 2,500-acre feet of water, so I think we have a very, very good story to tell to the Bureau of Reclamation.”
Cotter said planned commitment of highly valuable reclaimed effluent and unutilized Colorado River water entitlements from Bullhead City to the federal government better butters Bullhead’s bread for the big ask, when many will knock on the door of the Bureau.
“We’re sitting here in a position we think is better than Yuma, better than Havasu, better than Vegas,” Cotter said. “We actually can offer something up that’s real water savings.”
Clark said the city’s grant proposal would provide a vehicle for returning 8,000-acre feet of water into the river each year. “I just see this as a great opportunity for us to take not just a step forward, but a giant leap forward on getting this water system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.