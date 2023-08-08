Less than a year after beginning his first term as Bullhead City Mayor. Steve D’Amico has declared intent to seek higher officer next year. D’Amico visited the Mohave County elections office in Kingman Monday, declaring his intent to seek the republican nomination for Dist. 2 supervisor next year.
D’Amico said the law will require him to step down when he submits his nominating petitions next spring. He said he will recommend that Vice Mayor Rodney Head be appointed in his place as Mayor.
(0) comments
