A Bullhead City resident was killed when the vehicle he was operating slammed into a trailer that was parked along Highway 68 Friday, July 28. Police responded at 6:39 .m. to the incident on Highway 68 between McCormick Boulevard and Davis Dam Road.
Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said a truck hauling a trailer became disabled and that the trailer was partly in the roadway where pulled over. The driver had placed reflective triangles in the roadway to alert motorists and was preparing to call for a tow truck when the vehicle struck the trailer.
