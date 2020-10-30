A Bullhead City school employee was arrested Thursday after police received information that he may have been in a sexual relationship with a former student.
According to Bullhead City Police officials, 42-year-old Joey A. Leslie – an instructional aide at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center – was sexually involved with a 15-year-old student. Detectives allegedly learned that Leslie committed multiple sexual offenses with the victim over a three-year span.
Leslie was arrested at the school Thursday afternoon on charges of sexual conduct with a minor. As of Friday, Leslie remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
Bullhead City Detectives are now investigating the possibility of other victims in the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.