KINGMAN — Two local teenagers was indicted Thursday following a drive-by shooting at a Bullhead City park.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Angel Manuel Salazar and Anthony Donnelly Kemp for attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.
Salazar, 15, from Bullhead City is being held in county jail on a $1,250,000 bond while Kemp, 16, from Golden Valley is being held on a $125,000 bond. They will be arraigned on the felony charges June 26 before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr.
The teenagers were arrested in relation to a shooting around 10:40 p.m. June 5 near the Firebird football fields at Rotary Park. A dark-colored car drove by and the shooter allegedly fired about five shots at a group of teenagers in the parking lot who were listening to music, Bullhead City police reported.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and stomach. His friends took him to a Fort Mohave hospital where he was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital. No other injuries were reported. As of June 8, he was reported in critical but stable condition in a Las Vegas hospital, and on Wednesday, June 14, police reported he is alert and talking to family.
According to numerous interviews, a 16-year-old shooter reportedly had ongoing issues with another teenager in the group at the park. The victim was not targeted or involved in any conflicts, police reported.
Police officers are also looking for Damian Oscar Prieto wanted for hindering prosecution for his role in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
