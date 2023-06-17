Forensics team

A Bullhead City Police Department forensics team was still on scene at Rotary Park the following morning after a drive-by shooting that happened late in the evening on June 5.

 DK McDonald/River City Newspapers

KINGMAN — Two local teenagers was indicted Thursday following a drive-by shooting at a Bullhead City park.

A Mohave County grand jury indicted Angel Manuel Salazar and Anthony Donnelly Kemp for attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.

