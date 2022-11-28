Two alleged suspects were arrested in the Needles area this weekend on charges related to the theft of a motor vehicle.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Needles location Sunday morning to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. Deputies allegedly found the vehicle occupied by two suspects, including 32-year-old Bullhead City resident Brandy Wallace and 37-year-old Washington resident Jacob Johnson.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop, during which Wallace reportedly exited the vehicle after deputies made several verbal commands to do so. According to the report, Johnson refused to exit the vehicle upon deputies’ orders. Deputies fired multiple “bean bag” rounds at the vehicle’s rear windshield, the report said, before Johnson emerged and surrendered himself into custody.
Wallace and Johnson were each arrested at the scene on charges of receiving stolen property, and transported to the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station Jail in Needles. Each remained in custody as of Monday morning on $25,000 bail.
