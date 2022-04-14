Law enforcement officials say a Bullhead City man invited two homeless women into his apartment this week, before attacking one of them with a knife.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, 71-year-old Charles C. O’Donnell invited the women back to his apartment to drink alcohol on April 12.
The three ultimately fell asleep in O’Donnell’s home, according to investigators, but one of the women reportedly got up to get a drink of water early the next morning. It was then that O’Donnell allegedly assaulted her. Police say O’Donnell stabbed the woman once in her bicep, and again in her chest with a large kitchen knife, in an attack allegedly witnessed by the woman’s companion.
The victim was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Bullhead City Police officers were called to the scene, and O’Donnell was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.
According to the report, O’Donnell made several comments to the victim earlier that evening, indicating that he believed the victim was a male, and no longer desired her company.
Jail records did not show O’Donnell to still be in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
— Today’s News-Herald
