A Bullhead City man is scheduled to appear in court this month after his arrest on felony charges of theft and trafficking stolen property.
The alleged theft occurred in March, when an electric grinder and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from a Silversmith Drive residence. According to police, the victim went online to search for a replacement, and found a piece of hardware identical to his own. The reporting party allegedly also found a pair of sunglasses listed for sale from the same account, police said, which he identified as having also been stolen.
The seller’s account was linked to Bullhead City resident Matthew R. Dodd, 25. Dodd was convicted of possession of narcotic drugs in 2018, and was serving four years under supervised probation when officers found him on Oct. 2.
According to the report, officers recognized Dodd as a person of interest in the reported theft while on patrol in the area of McCulloch and Acoma Boulevards. Dodd was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Police Department for questioning. According to the report, Dodd told officers he was not responsible for the thefts, but received the sunglasses and grinder from acquaintances who told him to sell them.
Dodd was booked into Lake Havasu City Jail, and arraigned Nov. 4 on charges of theft and trafficking stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Dec. 16 for a probation violation hearing, as well as a pre-trial conference.
