Bullhead City police offered new detail and clarification regarding the double homicide that claimed the lives of a local couple last Friday. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said victims of the deadly stabbing attack are a married couple; Tommy Hinton, 62, and his wife Annette, 59.
Fromelt said the suspect, Aaron Bryant, 31, Eureka, California worked for the Hintons at the pizza establishment they formerly operated in California. She said the Hintons moved to Bullhead City more than three years ago and that Bryant had been living with them for the last few months at their home in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive.
