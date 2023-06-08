BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Rotary Park is still recovering in a Las Vegas hospital, police said Thursday.
“He is considered in critical, yet stable condition,” said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police spokeswoman.
The boy was shot in the head and stomach and later flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas in critical condition.
The boy was in Rotary Park with friends and listening to music Monday night, when a dark colored vehicle drove by and shot several rounds towards the group, witnesses said. The victim’s friends immediately drove him to Valley View Medical Center emergency room in Fort Mohave. No other injures were reported. About 10:40 p.m., police were called to Rotary Park for a report of a drive-by shooting at the west parking lot near the Firebird Football fields.
Police requested drone after a park ranger reported hearing 5 shots and seeing a dark colored pickup on Bella’s Way. A drone was reportedly not available.
Police at the park additionally requested any available air assistance for a flyover to check the park for additional victims
Police conducted a foot search covering the west side of the football field to Riverview Drive and a search of the entire park by vehicle. No additional victims were located.
