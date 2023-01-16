BULLHEAD CITY — The Celebration left the water for the final time Friday, ending a 25-year reign as the queen of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area and embarking on a new life as a part of Bullhead Community Park.

The venerable vessel, the former flagship of the Laughlin River Tours fleet, was carefully removed from the river at the Community Park boat launch and transported by trailer to her eventual resting place south of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building, where she will become a park facility for concessions, meeting and occasion rentals and a tourist attraction.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.