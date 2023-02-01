PHOENIX – A state bill seeks to transfer 9.95 acres of state sovereign land from the state to Bullhead City.

Introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), House Bill 2375, would put the land into the hands of the city, which has been leasing the land for three decades. State sovereign land is owned by the state but is separate from the trust lands designated to Arizona when it became a state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.