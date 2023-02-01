PHOENIX – A state bill seeks to transfer 9.95 acres of state sovereign land from the state to Bullhead City.
Introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), House Bill 2375, would put the land into the hands of the city, which has been leasing the land for three decades. State sovereign land is owned by the state but is separate from the trust lands designated to Arizona when it became a state.
According to the bill, the State Land Department is responsible for administering state-sovereign land. The Enabling Act and the Constitution of Arizona do not dictate how the state sovereign lands are managed.
The House Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee approved the bill on Jan. 30. Since the land sought is state sovereign land, the acreage does not have to be auctioned off or sold. Instead, the Legislature decides the outcome.
Bullhead City Assistant City Manager Travis Pruitt said the land sought is near the Colorado River. Bullhead City has leased the land from the state for about 30 years. Each of the six parcels of land costs $1,800 to lease annually with a $300 to $400 renewal fee. City ownership of the land would help to cut the consistent renewal process and fees.
According to Pruitt, the transition, if granted, should be easy since Bullhead City is already maintaining the land. Currently, the land is used for boat launches, ramps and veterans’ memorials, and Pruitt said the use will remain the same.
“They’ll never change in form or function,” Pruitt said. “We’re maintaining all lands; taking care of it.”
Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico spoke in support of the bill, stating that the parcels will remain accessible to the public and maintained by the city. D’Amico said the city will maintain free access to the public as they do now if the land is transferred.
“The land will always remain as boat docks, jetties and a veterans memorial,” D’Amico said.
