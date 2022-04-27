Two of Havasu’s favorite off-road destination bars are each preparing to close for the upcoming summer season. The Bunker Bar, located in Havasu Heights, and The Desert Bar, located in the Buckskin Mountains just 30 minutes outside of Parker, have both been deemed crowd favorites for outdoor enthusiasts.
The Desert Bar is known for being located on a former mining camp. Travelers can reach this hidden gem by either taking their four-wheel drive vehicle on an off-road path or by taking the simpler route by following an unpaved road on Cienega Springs Road, both of which offer drivers a scenic experience.
Patrons can expect to pay by cash at this venue since credit cards are not accepted. Children and leashed dogs are also welcomed to join in on the adventurous fun.
The last open days for the Desert Bar are this Saturday and Sunday. Hours of operation are from noon until 6 p.m. for each day. There will also be live music performed by the Roadhouse band.
For the Bunker Bar, a newly-opened off-road dining and entertainment venue, patrons are invited to visit from Friday until their last day on Sunday. They are open on Friday from noon until 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
The middle-of-the-desert location offers spectacular views of the surrounding mountains while giving travelers a sense of comfort with local food offerings from Niko’s Grill & Pub.
No pets are allowed at this location but live music will be performed all weekend long. Michelle Louise will play on Friday, 3 Blind Mice will play on Saturday, and Gasoline Alley will play on Sunday.
Whether outdoor lovers want to travel north or south, off-road entertainment will be available to them at either location all weekend long.
