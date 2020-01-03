Set against the amber-colored mountains and sloping valleys of Lake Havasu’s high country, a new desert bar has seen almost instant popularity among the region’s adventuring community.
The Bunker Bar held its grand opening New Year’s Day, and word of the remote desert bar quickly spread via social media to off-roading enthusiasts, travelers and explorers throughout the region.
“We had a massive opening,” said owner Matt Caley. “We weren’t expecting too much during our opening night, but we were packed.”
An avid off-roader himself, the 29-year-old business owner says the idea of opening a bar in the middle of the desert first started as a joke.
“My parents were hanging out with their friends and joking about it,” Caley said. “What if someone made a bar in the middle of nowhere? I thought, maybe I should do it … so here we are.”
According to Caley, the military-themed bar was built along a pre-existing trail, which needed to be graded before construction began. Now a winding, unpaved road through the Havasu highlands, getting there is an experience in itself as visitors to the Bunker Bar follow the dusty trail.
“It’s a destination for people to hang out and have a good time,” Caley said. “The side-by-side community has been very supportive of us so far. Everyone who’s come here has been nice, and we’ve received nothing but compliments so far. We hope more off-roaders will come out.”
Havasu’s Niko’s restaurant has agreed to offer food and concessions during business hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Greg Seeds and his wife, Bobbi Seeds, of Lake Havasu City, visited the location Friday afternoon.
“We just wanted to try it out,” Greg Seeds said. “They just opened up, and we had time on our hands. It’s great so far.”
According to Bobbi, it’s another adventure for the couple.
“We’ve been following (the Bunker Bar) on Facebook, and we go to desert bars a lot. It’s a lot more accessible than (others) are.”
Havasu residents who want to see the Bunker Bar for themselves can reach the venue by traveling north on State Route 95 to Havasu Heights Road. Less than 50 feet from the road’s entrance, travelers will find the unpaved road to the Bunker Bar on their right, traveling south for 2.5 miles through the surrounding desert.
