The federal Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office is seeking public input on a Preliminary Environmental Assessment of a proposed hard rock mining exploration project on public lands located near Wikieup in Mohave County.
The Burro Creek Exploration Project Environmental Assessment analyzes the potential environmental impacts of an Exploration Plan of Operations submitted by Sitka Gold Corporation for their Burro Creek project, which is located near their current exploration site on privately owned land. The BLM welcomes public comments on the Environmental Assessment through July 27.
According to a BLM news release, Sitka’s proposal includes exploration drilling at 14 locations on BLM-managed public lands adjacent to their current exploration site.
Drilling platforms would be constructed by hand on site, with wood and drilling equipment transported to the sites by helicopter.
—Special to Today’s News-Herald
