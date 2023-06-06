Burglar detained in Kingman at Harley Davidson business

A Minnesota man was arrested after police responded to an alarm indicating glass breakage and a burglary in progress on Sunday, June 4th. Officers arriving at the Harley Davidson business in the 2500 block of Beverly Ave. at about 4:00 pm discovered that a large glass door had been smashed and several items damaged and strewn about the store.
A subject identified as Frank Silver, 47, was detained while attempting to flee through the back lot of the property.
