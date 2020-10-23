Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Hidden Valley Drive last month after receiving reports of suspicious activity. According to the police report, officers found two suspects in possession of narcotic drugs, one of whom was allegedly wanted in an alleged burglary that took place in June.
Police arrived at a Hidden Valley Drive location Sept. 30, and allegedly identified the suspicious vehicle based on witness descriptions. Its occupants have been identified as Jon G. Roberts, 30, and Tabitha C. Roost, both of Havasu. Roose was arrested at the scene when officers allegedly identified her as the suspect in a burglary three months prior. Roberts was also taken into custody when officers allegedly found him to be displaying fictitious license plates on his vehicle.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers say they found quantities of methamphetamine, a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue, hypodermic needles and 20 alleged narcotic pills.
Roberts was charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roost was charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roost was later questioned by police in reference to an alleged burglary that took place June 16. According to police, Roost entered a Bombay Drive residence and stole about $600 in items from the location. Investigators say latent fingerprints were recovered from the scene, which the Arizona Department of Public Safety matched to Roost.
According to the police report, Roost’s whereabouts were unknown until her arrest in September. Roost allegedly admitted to the crime when questioned, the police report said. In addition to her drug-related charges, Roost was also charged with one felony count of burglary.
