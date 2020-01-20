The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a burro that occurred late in the evening of Dec. 27.
The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 27. Witnesses told the Pioneer the burro was in the backyard of a home on Del Rey when it was chased by people in a vehicle down a hill behind the home. The burro was shot several times from the vehicle.
The burro was found the next morning. Bullet casings were recovered from the scene.
While witnesses said a blue truck was seen in the area at the time, SBCSO spokesperson Jodi Miller said they had no description of a vehicle. She also said no arrests had been made as of Friday, Jan. 17.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office at 760-956-5001.
