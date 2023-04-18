KINGMAN — More than a dozen wild burros jumped at the chance to return to their adapted habitat this week as part of a federal program to reduce the overpopulation of the non-native animals roaming the mountains east of Bullhead City.
As doors of a stock trailer opened, 14 burros scrambled — some literally leaping at their newly restored freedom — on the eastern edge of the Black Mountains near Golden Valley.
The release was part of a second gather session that began in October of 2022. The current program began with plans to remove about 700 wild burros utilizing a national bait-trap contract. Some of the burros gathered became part of an ongoing Humane Society porcine zona pellucida project. PZP is one of two fertility-control vaccines that had been under study by the BLM for widespread use to control wild horse and burro populations on public lands.
“One study led by scientists associated with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and Northwest Wildlife Conservation Research, a small nonprofit research organization will test whether a form of porcine zona pellucida vaccine, known as SpayVac, lasts longer when injected in the neck muscle or the flank,” BLM said in explaining its efforts to find what BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning calls “humane, safe and long-lasting fertility control vaccines.”
The other study involves the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Wildlife research center testing the Oocyte Growth Factor vaccine, which may provide long-lasting contraception from a single dose.
The vaccines under research could be valuable tools in controlling the population of wild horses and burros that are over-burdening public lands, especially in the Southwest.
“Wild horses are incredible animals, but they can reproduce at a very high rate on public lands, which creates a host of challenges in arid environments,” Stone-Manning said, citing the studies are part of the bureau’s effort “to ramp up our efforts to protect these herds from the effects of overpopulation, drought and climate change.”
The current gather-release program is part of the PZP study. The burros released in the Black Mountains — 13 jennies and one young jack — were among about 60 burros gathered from that area in the most recent roundup. The females were given birth-control shots before being sent back to the wild.
About 600 burros have been gathered as part of the BLM’s burro management program from the Black Mountain herd, with some adopted by private citizens and 42 released into the wild.
It is estimated that there are about 1,500 burros in the Black Mountains, more than three times the optimal management number that BLM officials have placed at 478. The current population is an improvement, however, since BLM estimated the population to be at about 3,000 about a year ago.
The local gather operations, overseen by the BLM Colorado River District’s Kingman Field Office, comes on the heels of an earlier gather that saw 1,109 wild burros — 447 adult jacks, 550 adult jennies and 112 foals — collected. Sixteen of those burros, including nine jennies treated as part of the PZP trial, were released near their capture site with the others shipped to the BLM’s off-range corral near Florence, Arizona, and made available for private adoption.
“The purpose of the gather is to address an overpopulation of wild burros within the Black Mountain Herd Management Area to achieve a thriving natural ecological balance, alleviate deterioration of the rangeland, to respond to requests to remove wild burros located outside the herd management area in areas not designated for their long-term use and to address public safety and private property concerns,” said a statement from the BLM Kingman Field Office.
“The BLM manages free-roaming wild horses and burros on public lands as part of its multiple-use mission, with the goal of supporting healthy wild horses and burros on healthy public rangelands. The BLM is responsible for determining and maintaining appropriate management levels for each herd and works to achieve that population target through a variety of management processes, including limiting reproduction of some herds through the use of birth control and gathers that remove excess animals from the range.”
The burros are a living legacy of the area’s mining history. The animals were brought to the region as pack animals; when mining operations ceased, companies found it cheaper to release the animals into the wild than to ship them elsewhere. Over generations, the burro population has exploded virtually unabated.
The problem has been exacerbated by developments spread into their existing habitat and scarcity of food and water, forcing them to expand their range.
Bullhead City is among the communities seeking the BLM’s help. Because wild burros are federally protected under the 1971 Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burro Act, local governments have few options in removing the animals or managing their numbers. Large concentrations of burros roam between Oatman and Bullhead City, often finding their way onto Highway 68 between Bullhead City and Golden Valley or the Bullhead Parkway that runs on the eastern edge of the city, frequently creating a safety hazard for themselves and motorists, causing numerous accidents in recent years.
Golden Valley resident Butch Meriwether contributed to this report.
