The final layer of Lake Havasu City’s new three-tiered transportation system is now up and running as the first fixed route begins circulating around Havasu’s downtown area.
The fixed route is called the gray route and it started running on Feb. 28 as a free pilot route with a total of nine stops — including the temporary transit hub located in the Pima Wash parking lot on Mesquite Avenue. The bus will not run on weekends or city-observed holidays, but otherwise is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It is the third and final piece to the public transit plan,” said Havasu Transportation Director Patrick Cipres. “Now that we are starting, the pilot route it is going to give us an opportunity to really fit people’s needs. I think it’s brought the excitement of public transportation back to the city. It’s been several years since we have had a real fixed route, but the city has never had a public transit system with three different offerings – paratransit, microtransit, and a fixed route. That is very unique.”
Havasu’s fixed route system has been named “Bridge” and it provides rides along pre-defined routes on 14-passenger buses. “Direct” is Havasu’s microtransit system which operates similar to other ride share services such as Uber or Lyft, and actually uses the Uber app to offer rides. Direct provides door-to-door service that can pick a rider up at their home or current location, and drop them off at their final destination for a maximum of $5 per rider. The paratransit system is called “Flex,” which replaced the city’s previous transportation system called Havasu Mobility and focuses on providing door-to-door service for elderly or disabled passengers who may require extra assistance or a handicapped-accessible vehicle.
Route information and times for Bridge’s gray route can be found by visiting lhctransit.org, or on the RouteShout 2.0 app, which also tracks the buses’ current location, and is available for Apple or Android smartphones.
The gray route circulates once per hour, starting at the transit hub at the top of each hour before heading to Havasu Regional Medical Center, Hampton Inn, 151 Swanson Avenue, Safeway, Albertsons, Arizona State University’s Havasu Campus, The Views, and Smiths before returning to the Pima Wash parking lot.
“We are in the process of installing a few bus stop structures and SolStop bus stop identifying poles to mark the bus stop location,” Cipres said. “The poles have signage and solar lighting as well. Until all the bus stops are complete the Public Works Street Department has installed temporary signs.”
Although Bridge will eventually charge a fare for rides, the gray route is kicking off as a free pilot route to give citizens and visitors a chance to check out the new service, and to allow the transportation department to start collecting data.
“This pilot phase will provide the community an opportunity to try the Gray route plus provide live transit operational data, testing, and troubleshooting,” Cipres said.
The pilot route will run for a little more than a month, ending on May 2. But Bridge is expected to be fully operational and begin using a cashless fare system thereafter. Cipres said the payment system is still being ironed out, but bus fares will be charged per rider, for one complete loop. The fare for adults will be $1.25, while seniors, students and veterans will pay $0.75.
“We are still working out the mobile ticketing,” Cipres said. “We will either have it on people’s phones, or we will have smart cards. So everything will be cashless.”
Cipres said Havasu plans to have a grand opening ceremony for the new public transportation system on May 2.
Future fixed routes
Although the gray route is the first to get up and running, the transportation department is hoping to kick off a second route for Bridge early next fiscal year. That route would serve as an express route from the Pima Wash parking lot out to The Shops at Lake Havasu, with stops at Walmart, the traffic circle at The Shops, and in the Food City shopping center.
“The next challenge for us is getting vehicles – those are behind by about 18 to 24 months,” Cipres said.
Havasu ordered a second handicap-accessible 14-passenger bus like the one running the pilot route about a year ago, but Cipres said it has still not arrived. Cipres said the manufacturer expects to be able to deliver the bus around May or June.
Rides so far
Flex was the first transportation system to get off the ground, taking the reins from Havasu Mobility at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1. Cipres said the paratransit system has provided a total of 1,945 rides through the first eight months of operation.
Direct, Havasu’s door-to-door microtransit, originally kicked off in mid-September with limited hours and availability, but ramped up the operation on Nov. 15 when it became fully operational – running weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cipres said Direct has had a total of 2,505 riders since the ramp up in November. Cipres said Direct’s busiest single day so far provided 47 rides.
Cipres said Bridge’s first pilot route provided a total of 33 rides through the first week.
“We can already see it growing this week as people are using it to go to work more, and to school,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.