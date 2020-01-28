Getting around town without a vehicle will get a little easier with a new bus system officially set for Lake Havasu City in the near future.
The Regional Transit Feasibility and Implementation Plan that the Metropolitan Planning Organization has spent more than a year completing was well received by the Lake Havasu City Council which voted unanimously to adopt the plan.
In summarizing the final report, MPO Director Vincent Gallegos highlighted the community outreach that was done throughout the course of putting the plan together, and the focus on helping people get to where they live, work, play, learn and shop. He explained that the plan has been designed for implementation without any need for increasing the city’s current transportation budget by making use of federal grant money that the city is entitled to, but can’t collect unless it has a qualifying transportation system such as the one proposed.
Gallegos finished his remarks by highlighting partnerships that have formed in support of a transit system. He mentioned ASU Havasu, Mohave Community College, Havasu Regional Medical Center, The Shops at Lake Havasu, Go Lake Havasu, the Chemehuevi Tribe, and various businesses as some of the entities that have expressed support for the project.
Project Manager Phyllis Davis, an associate planner at Kittleson & Associates, added that the system is set up to be flexible and respond to the community’s needs through multiple phases of implementation.
Patrick Cipres, who is in charge of the city’s existing transportation and will be responsible for implementing the transit plan, said it has been a goal of his to bring a stable transportation system back to Lake Havasu after Havasu Area Transportation closed its doors.
“My goal is to bring this back to the community,” Cipres said. “I’ve partnered with various agencies and partnered with various agencies and organizations within the community since 2015 trying to see what we missed last time and trying to see what the needs truly were. As I got through the plan I found out that there is still a big need here, and there was a big need previously when we had HAT.”
Cipres said that HAT peaked with about 140,000 people annually, or about 400 riders per day.
Cipres also said that the plan is to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles for the new system to increase gas mileage and limit pollution.
In response to a question from Lin, Cipres said the city transportation department would operate with a fairly lean staff, starting out with the current transportation staff and adding a couple of positions for the next fiscal year. He said the plan is to hire two drivers once the system is ready to start.
The MPO’s plan was well received by the City Council.
“I’m really excited about this,” said councilmember Michelle Lin.
“So does it sound too good to be true?” Sheehy asked the crowd before reiterating that by making use of the federal grants available the city can add the service without any money that hasn’t already been allocated to transportation.
During the public hearing, a citizen asked if the planners had taken existing shuttle companies into account when they came up with the plan.
Gallegos said he believes that there is plenty of room for both a public transportation system and private businesses. Sheehy noted that many of the private shuttle companies had representatives at the community meetings. Cipres said the transit system will likely incorporate some of the private shuttle services when it starts implementing a micro transit system during the mid-term phase of the plan.
The recommended fare for using the system is $2 for an adult one way ride, $3 for an all-day pass, or $40 for a monthly pass. Children, students, veterans, the elderly, disabled persons would receive a discounted rate.
(5) comments
"the plan is to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles for the new system to increase gas mileage and limit pollution"
The final plan recommended gas vehicles. Electric or hybrid vehicles will cost more than what the plan's capital expenditures projected. Already the costs are on the rise.
Nationwide, in cities of all sizes, there has been a steady decline in users of public transit. https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/charting-public-transits-decline
With the old transit system it was stated that at it's peak "140,000 people annually, or about 400 riders per day." I'm sure they meant 140,000 rides not people. Assuming that those riding the bus to a destination will also return, then there would be, optimistically, 200 unique people riding the bus daily. Taking the $724,000 budget split among the number of riders, we will be paying $3,620 per rider annually or about $300 per month. "Children, students, veterans, the elderly, disabled persons would receive a discounted rate", which covers pretty much all the potential riders.
This makes no sense at all for taxpayers to foot the bill for 200 riders and I can guarantee that costs will rise due to unforeseen expenses, the subsidy will increase to cover these costs, and you will see buses running empty or with few people.
Occassionally there would be a rider on a HAT bus or van. Otherwise they were empty. A complete waste.
In some locations and some cities electric busses have proven to be more cost effective than diesel buses. Al depends. Here is a link with some data.
https://www.publicpower.org/periodical/article/electric-buses-mass-transit-seen-cost-effective
I don't have any idea what we intend to buy, how large they might be, how many are being purchased or the projected cost of each unit. I think we will learn more over time.
Your math is off. If I divide $724,000 by 70,000 'riders' (per you comments that the 140,000 rides could be cut in half to equal roundtrip riders) I arrive at $10.34 per rider. Much less than the $50 per rider with the commercial transport services currently available in town.
A super idea would be a tax credit for donations made to provide scholarships for those not able to afford other means of transportation. I'd surely make a contribute!
Although it's difficult to determine accurately, I was assuming (yes, I know about those that "assume"). Your cost number of $10.74 is per ride (not unique rider). I was roughly trying to arrive at an annual cost per rider assuming the same individuals rode the bus daily. Without more data and knowing who actually rode the bus, it's pretty much a "guesstimate." So, 70,000 rides could taken by the same 400 people at peak. My point was to illustrate how costly public transportation is per person.
I'm all for any idea to help those who need a means of transportation that doesn't involve a bureaucracy to manage and consultant companies feeding at the public trough.
