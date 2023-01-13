Lake Havasu City and the surrounding desert landscape has long been a destination for travelers in search of a destination, campers in search of a new experience, or friends in search of adventure. And for 26 years, one specific vehicle has brought them every January.

Volkswagen Bus enthusiasts gathered by the dozen Wednesday at the Windsor Beach parking lot of Lake Havasu State Park for this year’s Buses by the Bridge event. When the gates opened Thursday for this weekend’s showing, hundreds more buses followed. It might not be the biggest Volkswagen event in the Southwest, according to those in attendance, but it may just be the best.

