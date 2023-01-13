Lake Havasu City and the surrounding desert landscape has long been a destination for travelers in search of a destination, campers in search of a new experience, or friends in search of adventure. And for 26 years, one specific vehicle has brought them every January.
Volkswagen Bus enthusiasts gathered by the dozen Wednesday at the Windsor Beach parking lot of Lake Havasu State Park for this year’s Buses by the Bridge event. When the gates opened Thursday for this weekend’s showing, hundreds more buses followed. It might not be the biggest Volkswagen event in the Southwest, according to those in attendance, but it may just be the best.
California resident Lenin Castillo, of Riverside, traveled to Havasu this week with a caravan of like-minded Bus enthusiasts. He and his friends earned extra money at the event by selling Volkswagen parts, memorabilia and other items from a row of tables stationed in front of their respective vehicles. Castillo says this weekend’s event was his sixth year participating in Havasu’s “Buses by the Bridge.”
“It’s my favorite event,” Castillo said. “I’ve been to VW shows all over the country, and this is my favorite by far. It’s just Buses, and it’s longer than other VW events.”
James Brewer joined friends at this year’s event as part of the Las Vegas Volkswagen Club. He says that although there are larger such events in California, “Buses by the Bridge” stands apart.
“I’ve been to VW shows in Utah, Arizona, California, and one in New Mexico,” Brewer said on Friday. “Havasu’s show is the best of its kind. Every year there are 600-700 Buses here, all camping, everyone getting along … we all took off the whole week to camp here. It’s something we look forward to every year.”
Christina Perez, of Huntington Beach, attended “Buses by the Bridge” for the first time this year. And according to Perez, it’s an experience worth repeating.
“I came with a bunch of really good friends,” Perez said. “My boyfriend has been into Volkswagens since he was in high school, and he has been fixing them up for years. But we never had the means to go to a show until now. We’ll probably be back next year.”
“Buses by the Bridge” began in 1991, at Crazy Horse Campground, before eventually moving to Lake Havasu State Park in 1996. The event was the first in which the state park allowed overnight camping, and has since grown from an initial showing of 50 Volkswagen Buses to hundreds of vehicles each year.
The event opened to the public on Friday, with a $5 per person entry fee (free admission for children 17 and younger). “Buses by the Bridge” is expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
