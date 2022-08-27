It’s been a long time coming, but The Nomadic is starting to take form.
As those who have been to the downtown area lately may have noticed, the Partnership for Economic Development’s Nomadic, located at 2121 N. McCulloch Blvd., now has structural paneling up on its frame. P.E.D Director James Gray says, barring any more surprises, the business incubator should be open to entrepreneurs late December or early January.
The Nomadic is designed as a place for small business owners to grow their new business with the assistance of mentors and other resources like meeting rooms, a professional address and studio space.
The PED has been running F106 as a pilot program for Nomadic the past couple of years and Gray said one difference between the two is that companies in Nomadic will have monitored goals for the growth of their business.
“The building is helping people grow, then grow out of the space so that other people can come into the space,” Gray said. “So ultimately those all happen in an organic fashion.”
The idea for Nomadic first came about as one of the top three priorities of Vision 2020, a 2015 America’s Best Communities competition that awarded Lake Havasu City two million dollars to complete the Downtown Catalyst project.
Ground broke at the Nomadic in November 2020, right during the first year of covid-19 pandemic which made the build process unusually Gray says. Contractor Palmieri Construction has had to do things out of order, Gray says, like framing the inside of the building before putting up structural panels on the building’s frame.
Actually construction on the building should be done in mid-November, Gray says, but then the guts of the building still need to go in.
“There are desks and technology and all the things that have to be put in the space to be operational,” Gray said.
Gray says a lot of that work on the interior will be done by local businesses.
“The intent is a space for young entrepreneurs to startup companies, so we want to use local companies to start that process,” Gray said. “It only makes sense.”
In fact many local community members have already volunteered their time to help with Nomadic, totaling about $90,000 of donations. Gray says that generosity has made all the difference.
“It is invaluable to what we are doing,” Gray said. “We wouldn’t even be close to being able to build this without people helping us.”
