Christmas is right around the corner and as decorations start to go up around town the local Marine Corps League is once again selling the holiday’s centerpiece.
The Lake Havasu Marine Corps League has been selling Christmas trees in Lake Havasu City for 30 years according to member Dave Ira, who has been in charge of the fundraiser for the Marine Corps League and the Auxiliary since its inception. This year the league had 585 fresh-cut trees delivered from Oregon on Sunday and they have been going fast.
“Last year we sold out in 10 days,” Ira said. “This year our goal is a week.”
Ira said they generally sell about 35 to 40 trees on the first day they go on sale each year, but this year sold 83 trees were bought on Sunday when they opened their doors from noon to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the CVS on N. Lake Havasu Avenue. Don Bittenbender with the Marine Corps League said they had sold a total of 120 through the end of the day Monday, and had already sold 11 more trees within 15 minutes of opening on Tuesday.
Although the supply is dwindling, there were still a variety of options available as of Tuesday with a mix of Douglas Fir and Noble Fir ranging in size from 3 to 4 feet up to 9 to 10 feet, and in price from $25 to $140.
Bittenbender said the lot will be open every day until they sell the last tree, operating from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Past Commandant Bud Watts said the fundraiser is one of the Marine Corps League’s biggest of the year.
The Marine Corps League uses all of the money it brings in to support local charities and organizations that help veterans, and much of the money is used to provide direct assistance to veterans through Havasu’s Veterans Assistance Team.
Steven Van Ella, owner of the Red Onion, stopped by to make his annual purchase of Christmas trees for his business on Tuesday. Van Ella said he has been buying trees from the Marine Corps League since he began decorating his restaurant with real trees about four years ago.
“I like to help them out,” Van Ella said of the Marine Corps League. “They do a lot for the community. I always buy a lot, so if there is anyone I want to help, these guys are local and do a lot for Havasu.”
Van Ella purchased a total of 11 trees this year. He said three of them will be put up and decorated at the restaurant, while the rest will be trimmed and made into wreaths and garland. He said the Red Onion won the decorating contest for the downtown merchants on Main Street in 2019, but this year he is hoping to go bigger than ever before.
“I just want to do something special this year,” he said. “We didn’t decorate at all last year with covid, so this year I’m going all out. I will try to do overkill this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.