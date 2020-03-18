A former Lake Havasu City business owner pleaded guilty to felony charges of identity theft this week in a deal offered by Mohave County prosecutors.
Edward W. Somerton, 56, was arrested in December after federal investigators learned that he had been illegally residing in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Somerton signed a deal with prosecutors on Tuesday, in which he will plead guilty to felony charges of identity theft. Under the plea agreement, Somerton could face three years of supervised probation and one year in jail. The agreement also says that by admitting to the offense, Somerton could be deported to Canada, and may be prevented from ever gaining U.S. citizenship in the future.
Authorities say Somerton, a Canadian citizen, entered the U.S. from his home province of Newfoundland in 1998 and never returned. Investigators allegedly learned that Somerton hid his status by using his Canadian Social Security number – which was shared with a now-deceased New York woman – to fraudulently obtain identification as a U.S. citizen.
Somerton opened his Havasu business, EZ Moving, in 2000. In the two decades that followed, Somerton has been married and divorced twice, fathered one child, and has been the subject of multiple civil complaints.
As of Wednesday, Somerton remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond, under a deportation hold from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
