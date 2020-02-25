A former Lake Havasu City business owner could plead guilty next month to charges of identity theft.
Edward W. Somerton, 55, was arrested in December on felony charges of identity theft after Lake Havasu City Police officers and Homeland Security officials allegedly learned that he had been living in the U.S. illegally for more than 20 years. Lake Havasu City attorney Brad Rideout filed a motion last week to vacate Somerton’s pending May trial in favor of a March 17 change-of-plea hearing.
According to investigators, Somerton traveled to the U.S. from Newfoundland in 1998, and never left. Police say Somerton used his Canadian Social Security number – which matched the number of a now-deceased New York woman – to fraudulently obtain identification and mask his status as an undocumented immigrant.
Somerton opened his business in Havasu, EZ Moving, in 2000. During his 20 years in the U.S., he has been married twice, with children. With his allegedly stolen Social Security number, Somerton also opened multiple bank accounts. He has also been the subject of multiple misdemeanor complaints, with filed court documents wrongfully identifying him as a U.S. citizen.
Somerton has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since December on felony counts of fraud and identity theft. He will be held without bond, according to jail documents, under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement until his possible deportation.
