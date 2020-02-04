A battle is brewing in the Republican Primary for the special election to fill the Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. John McCain.
Glendale businessman Daniel McCarthy is traveling around the state trying to drum up support for the GOP nomination against current Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Doug Duecy. McCarthy, 34, said he has spent the last 10 years as CEO for various organizations and several startup companies and promises to use that experience to bring increased efficiency to government.
“This quest started actually as a donor,” McCarthy said. “I was looking for someone to run this race because I was in fear of the fact that we were about to lose another Senate seat. It concerned me a great deal that we were going to go royal blue as a state. So I started looking for someone as a donor and that backfired because the people I was looking toward all pointed back to me and said, ‘We would like you to do it.’”
McCarthy said he doubted McSally’s ability to be elected, particularly after failing to win Arizona’s other Senate election against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
“Martha, unfortunately, has a record in the House that can’t galvanize the base of the Republican Party,” he said. “In the House, she voted for Obama spending, she voted to expand the federal government. Based on the Tea Party movement that started in 2008-2010, what happens is it is really hard at this point for any Republican to win unless they have the conservative base of the party. Because of her background in the House she isn’t going to get that – it doesn’t matter what they do to try to polish it up.”
McCarthy painted McSally as “a bureaucrat,” but promised that if elected he would be a powerful and consistent voice for Arizona citizens.
“I love our people and I want to spend as much time with our people as possible,” he said. “When I go to Washington D.C. my people will be from Arizona that represent us, not from other states. I am not bureaucratic. I won’t cow-tow to the established Republicans – I am not beholden to anyone.”
Since announcing his candidacy in August, McCarthy said the Arizona Republican Party has been slow to embrace him publicly, but said many of the party’s top brass have voiced their support to him in private.
“Behind the scenes there are a lot of people rooting for me and giving me advice,” he said. “In public everybody is kind of concerned for their jobs and their ability to maintain their career. I get it, it is politics I guess.”
Combating gun control and big government
McCarthy said, if elected, his top priorities would be opposing gun control and reducing the size of the federal government, which he said go hand in hand.
He said he would work to stop any proposed red flag laws or other types of regulations around gun ownership.
“Priority one is halting that,” McCarthy said. “From there, it is time that we stop the expansion of the federal government and start to repeal bills. I am not here to pass bills, I’m here to repeal bills. I am not here to increase spending, I’m here to decrease spending drastically.”
He said he believes the best way to address gun violence is to strengthen families, and claims the best way to accomplish that is through reducing the federal government and spending.
“The issue we have is the federal government is extracting $4 trillion plus of our money every year, and spending more and more and more,” McCarthy said. “That creates an environment that is frankly dangerous. You have two parents working at home, you have a home that is broken down, and you have the moral fabric of our society breaking down daily. So if you want to solve these problems the best thing you can do is decrease the size of the federal government.”
Healthcare
McCarthy said the healthcare system is in disarray due to politician’s reliance on donations from pharmaceutical and insurance companies. His answer is to free the industry from regulation and return healthcare to the free market.
“Imagine, for example, if you turned on your TV or your computer and just like car insurance companies, you have that type of competition for health insurance,” he said. “What we have to do is get the federal government out of the way and stop picking favorites.”
But a free market solution isn’t quite so simple when it comes to Medicare. He said he wants to continue Medicare, but changes need to be made in order to keep the system solvent.
“We have to make sure that we put people in place who can actually fix it and they are not afraid of the political repercussions of actually fixing it,” he said. “In order for Medicare to work it is going to need some major fixing, but we need to protect our seniors. Our seniors rely on this. So this is where I come out on this: If you are 39 years old or below we need to make changes. If you are 40 and above we need to keep it in tact in the way that they were promised.”
Immigration
McCarthy said he fully supports building a wall along the border with Mexico, but said that alone isn’t sufficient to stem the tide of illegal immigration.
“We need our personnel there on the ground,” he said. “Our men and women in the military should be training at the border. Our military exercises should be happening at the border. Without a border you don’t have a country.”
Land and water
Another major priority for McCarthy, if elected, would be to pressure the federal government to return the land that it holds in Arizona to the state. He said he would also take a more active role in working to resolve water disputes throughout the state.
“When you have me as a senator, what you are going to have is someone who gets involved with the issues, rolls up my sleeves and really gets into the minutia,” he said. “I live the minutia, that is what I am used to.”
Lake Havasu City
McCarthy said he made several trips to Lake Havasu City before deciding to run for the Senate, and has been back a few times during his campaign.
He said Havasu seems to be particularly receptive to his message so far.
“We get so much love up here,” he said. “The base is so wonderful to us. So don’t be surprised if I’m your neighbor by the time this is done. I will probably have to have a home up here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.