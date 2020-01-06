A new nonprofit hopes to improve local schools by paying college graduates to return to Lake Havasu City to teach.
The Future Educators of Arizona has a broad name, but founder Adam Pakes’ initial aim is Lake Havasu City-centric.
According to FEA’s incorporation document, the program financially rewards college graduates who return to Havasu to teach students in local public schools. Specifically, college graduates who come home to Havasu to teach would be reimbursed a portion of their college tuition by FEA when they sign a contract with the Lake Havasu Unified School District. Pakes’ plan offsets students’ cost of higher education.
Well-received
Before launching FEA, Pakes enlisted the help of staff at his companies, Summerlin Asset Management and Summerlin Title Agency. They approved his plan to divert some of the companies’ profits into FEA.
Pakes also met with local school district officials, Superintendent Diana Asseier and Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle.
In September, the district had 260 teachers for its 5,300 students. Filling those positions has required constant recruiting, especially for positions like science, math and special education, Festa-Daigle says.
Festa-Daigle is very supportive of Pakes’ plan.
“The fund that Adam is building will be one more way we can let our homegrown educators know teaching in LHUSD is the best choice,” she said. “It is exciting to see others outside education be passionate about the district. Adam’s focus and drive will be a great asset to supporting educators.”
FEA will also help Festa-Daigle meet one of the school district’s goals: Hiring locally.
“We look to hire homegrown talent whenever possible. We are so thankful that Adam understands the impact that homegrown teachers has on the stability of our schools. It is a competitive market to attract qualified teachers. This will be an added benefit to return home,” she said.
Combatting brain drain
Once established, FEA can provide an incentive for young professionals to return to Havasu. Pakes said it can help stem the tide of “brain drain.” The slang term refers to what happens when educated residents leave town for greener pastures.
Young professionals are needed in Havasu to reverse the town’s aging demographics. City leaders, concerned that so few millennials choose to reside in Havasu, have developed an attract-engage-retain strategy to change that situation. Pakes’ FEA plan gives Havasu another tool to entice millennials.
To build the teachers’ fund, Summerlin Asset Management and Summerlin Title Agency are diverting some of the companies’ profits into FEA. Pakes hopes the real estate community will come on board to help build FEA.
“The more teachers we bring back home, the better our school district will be. Havasu will be known for excellent education,” he said. “People will want to send their kids to our schools. They’ll move here. Tax revenues will rise. Home values will go up.”
Pakes said time is a short term drawback to FEA’s rainmaking potential.
“This is not a solution for today. But 10 to 15 years down the road, it can make a real difference,” he said. “The message is, ‘Pursue your dream. Then come back to Havasu to teach.’ A lot of people don’t have the financial means to get a (college) degree, but we as a community can do something about it.”
Festa-Daigle agreed.
“Our city’s success is dependent on LHHS graduates staying in Havasu or returning after post-secondary training. Whether it be medical professionals, city leaders, business owners, first responders or educators, having a strong Havasu-raised workforce will be an important piece of our future growth,” she said.
For details about Future Educators of Arizona, contact Adam Pakes at 928-854-7747.
