KINGMAN — Gurpreet Singh, 27, of California, was arrested by detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team Sept. 28 after $1.5 million worth of cocaine was allegedly located in the commercial vehicle he was operating.
MAGNET wrote in a news release that at 4:30 p.m. detectives assisted a state trooper with a traffic stop near milepost 39 on Interstate 40. According to the release, the trooper had conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle, during which time the trooper received consent to search the vehicle and found 51 bundles of a white powdery substance with a combined weight of approximately 137 pounds.
According to law enforcement, the substance tested positive for cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $1.5 million. Singh was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Law enforcement wrote that during interviews, Singh admitted his involvement in trafficking the cocaine. He was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of felony transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs.
