The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a variety of requests during its meeting today.
The commission’s agenda includes public hearings to discuss a rezone for The Villages at Victoria Farms, a major conditional use permit for Unisource, allowing a drive through at a second location for Wild Coffee and more.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission meeting is open for the public to attend, and citizens can comment on any item up for public hearing.
Villages at Victoria Farms
Havasu-based North American Assets is coming back to the city for the next step towards a planned manufactured housing and RV development on nearly 40 acres between Chenoweth Drive and Victoria Farms Road on the north side of Havasu.
The developers went through a future land use designation change for the property located immediately northeast of Lowe’s in late 2021, that changed the designation from “employment” to “high density residential.” That change was unanimously supported by the Planning and Zoning Commission in November, and unanimously approved by the City Council during its December meeting.
Now, North American Assets is taking the next step by requesting to rezone the property to a Manufactured Home District that the Villages would need in order to be built. The 40-acres are currently zoned as a mixture of light industrial, light industrial/planned development, and agricultural/preservation.
Waylon Gates, with North American Assets, told the council in December that the project is expected to include 350-plus units of manufactured housing and RV spaces, with housing units ranging from 400 square-foot “tiny” manufactured homes up to four bedroom units. The development is also expected to be a gated community with shared amenities including resort-style pools, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a clubhouse and more.
Unisource outdoor storage
Unisource is requesting a major conditional use permit that would allow outdoor storage of its electrical and gas-related equipment on a little more than 8 acres located immediately south of The Shops at Lake Havasu along State Route 95.
The property is located between Jr Motors RV & Marine and The Shops, with frontages along State Route 95, Retail Centre Blvd, Airport Centre Blvd., and Showplace Ave. near Dillard’s.
In the letter of intent, Leslie Carpenter with Unisource states that the company is currently in the process of purchasing the property at 35 Retail Centre Blvd. with plans to build a new operations center there. The center would consolidate Unisource’s office and warehouse on the property.
The property is currently zoned as general commercial, and requires the major conditional use permit to allow outdoor storage.
According to the site plan submitted along with the application, the office building and parking would be located to the north of the property, with the warehouse, parking for the company’s vehicle fleet, a staging area, fuel, outdoor storage and more would be located towards the south.
City staff is recommending approval of the request with three conditions: a minimum 6-foot tall solid wall along Retail Centre Blvd, the southern drainage, and SR 95; a minimum 6-foot tall 60% opaque screen wall along the southern property line; and that the development meets the 10-foot landscape buffer required by the development code along all of the rights of way.
Wild Coffee seeks
second location
Wild Coffee is seeking an amendment to the parking-in-common masterplan for 3337 Maricopa Avenue located at the corner of Lobo Drive, just east of Bashas.
Owner Bailee Hogan wrote in the letter of intent that she hopes to build a second Wild Coffee at that location. The amendment would change the masterplan to allow for a coffee drive-through, including two new driveways from Maricopa Avenue and Lobo Drive, and an internal drive aisle connecting abutting properties and the alley.
The staff report says parking in common amendments require approval from at least 75% of the owners of properties within a block. The report says that Hogan has submitted approvals from three of the four property owners on the block.
Staff is recommending approval of the amendment.
Parking in multifamily developments
The commission is scheduled to discuss the parking requirements in multifamily developments, after several commissioners have expressed some concerns about the amount of parking provided in proposals for several such residential developments over the last few months.
Staff will go over parking requirements within city code, particularly the multi-family parking standards which require one parking space per unit.
The item is listed for discussion only.
