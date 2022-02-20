The Lake Havasu City Council will hear from the Partnership for Economic Development, and approve purchases and grant applications for a variety of city departments during its meeting Tuesday.
The council meeting includes a total of 11 public hearings to go along with seven items on the consent agenda. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. Citizens can also watch the proceedings live on channel 4, or stream video online at lhcaz.gov.
Partnership for Economic Development
Director James Gray will give the council its annual update on the Partnership for Economic Development.
The presentation is expected to include an update on the Nomadic Coworking Facility which is the first of the three major Vision 2020 projects to break ground with construction starting last year. Gray will also discuss the PED’s plans to hire Elliot Pollack & Company to conduct an affordable housing study that will help provide clarity about how much of a gap there is in Havasu between housing needs and available units, and put together a strategy for how the city could help to bridge that gap.
New public safety boats
For the first time in more than a decade, the council will consider purchasing new boats for the police and fire departments.
This year Havasu was awarded an $800,000 grant from the State Lake Improvement Fund for various water-based public safety purchases, including $256,903 to replace one of the police department’s aging patrol boats, and $426,953 to replace Havasu’s fireboat.
The council will consider approving the purchase of a 30-foot PackMan Landing Craft Fire Boat and a 28-foot PackMan Landing Craft Police Boat from Munson Boats based in Burlington, Washington. The fire boat would cost $362,781 while the police boat would be $218,103.
Havasu’s SLIF grant also included $54,967 to replace two motors on one of the police department’s other aging boats, and $61,177 to help cover the cost of replacing the fire department’s boat lift.
Lease agreement for municipal court
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider an amendment to Havasu’s lease agreement with Mohave County that provides space for the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court to operate at the county courthouse at 2001 College Street. The current lease agreement expires later this year.
The proposed amendment to the lease agreement would lease space to the municipal court on a month to month basis – as opposed to the current year-long lease. The amendment would also allow either the city or county to terminate the lease agreement upon 180 days notice. The current lease requires one year’s notice.
The changes to the lease agreement provides more flexibility as Havasu moves towards opening its first courthouse on the City Hall campus in the coming years. Havasu purchased the former Havasu Fitness Building to serve as the site of the future municipal courthouse in August of 2020 and is currently in the process of designing the tenant improvements needed to convert the building into a functional courthouse.
Public safety grants
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a pair of grant submissions – one for the police department and the other for fire.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is planning to apply for the a $40,000 grant for the purchase of five moving radar units, and money to reimburse the department for overtime and other employee expenses related to enhanced traffic safety enforcement. The grant would be from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Police Traffic Services program.
Meanwhile, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department is planning to apply for a $25,000 grant from the State Homeland Security Grant Program through the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. The grant would pay for tools and equipment needed to rebuild Havasu’s HazMat Response Team. The grant is meant to help prepare state, local and tribal governments’ efforts to prepare, prevent, and respond to terrorist attacks and other disasters.
No local funding is required for either grant.
Road work contract
The council will consider awarding a big for asphalt milling to Phoenix-based Combs Construction. The work will include milling a total of 77,000 square yards of 3/8-inch micro-asphalt on multiple roads throughout the city. Combs Construction was the only contractor to submit a bid, with a price of $159,991.52 – or $1.98 per square yard.
The project will be paid for using Highway User Revenue Funds.
2022 elections
The council is expected to adopt a resolution that designates Aug. 2 as the date for the primary election in Lake Havasu City – which will feature a race for mayor and three seats on the City Council this year. The resolution would also designate Nov. 8 as the date for the general election, if needed.
In order to qualify to vote, electors must be registered by July 5 to vote in the primary election and by Oct. 10 to vote in the general election.
Wastewater odor control
The council will be asked to ratify acceptance of a second price increase by Hill Brothers Chemical Co. for odor control chemicals used by the city’s North Regional and Mulberry wastewater treatment plants.
At its June 6, 2021 meeting the council awarded Hill Brothers the bulk supply contract to provide three of the four odor control chemicals used at the wastewater treatment plans. Hill Brothers’ bid came out to $1.31 per gallon for liquid bleach, $1.85 per gallon for hydroxide winter blend, and $3.09 for hydroxide summer blend.
Havasu approved a price increase effective Nov. 1, 2021 up to $1.53 per gallon for liquid bleach, $1.98 for the winter blend, and $3.41 for the summer blend. But Hill Brothers requested a second price increase effective Jan. 1 that bumps up the price again to $1.93 per gallon for bleach (a 26% increase), $2.29 for the winter blend (up 15.6%), and $4.18 for the summer blend (up 22.5%).
The second round of price increases are expected to cost Havasu an extra $24,000 this year.
The only other bid Havasu received to supply the chemicals last year came from Thatcher Company of Nevada. At that time Thatcher offered a price of $1.43 per gallon for liquid bleach, $2.78 for the winter blend, and $3.56 for the summer blend – which were all higher than Hill Brother’s prices at that time.
The council will separately consider a sole source purchase for the Trojan UV3000+ Disinfection Systems at the city’s three wastewater treatment plants that disinfects the city’s wastewater and turns it into effluent that is able to be used for irrigation purposes. The total cost of the parts and equipment that will be replaced or upgraded is $193,650.60.
Water system purchases
The council will consider approving a couple sole source purchases for the water division, starting with purchasing 1,020 Badger Water Meters from Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Badger Meter for a total price of $111,605.12. Havasu has a total of $150,000 budgeted this fiscal year to purchase new water meters. All of the water meters in the city have been Badger Water Meters since the beginning of the Irrigation & Drainage District in 1962, which predates the city’s incorporation by more than a decade.
The council will also consider a sole source purchase of professional services with San Diego-based Asterra for a leak detection survey of the city’s water distribution system. Asterra will make use of new technology to survey up to 500 miles of the city’s water pipes using satellite imagery spectral analysis to identify chlorine (which would indicate the water was treated by the city and then leaked from a pipe), followed by a field crew survey focusing on the areas identified as potential leaks.
Asterra would be paid $110,000 for their services.
According to the staff report it has been more than 5 years since the city’s last leak detection survey, which looked at 150 miles of pipeline using traditional methods. The staff report notes those efforts ultimately saved the city 219 acre-feet worth of water that had been leaking from pipes.
Transfer of bingo license
The council will consider what recommendation to give for an application to transfer the location of a Class B Bingo License for Friends of the Food Bank – which benefits the food back in Quartzsite – from its current location on East Main Street in Quartzsite to Win-Win Bingo at The Shops at Lake Havasu.
A transfer of location requires prior written approval by the governing body of the city or town before the application can be approved. The Arizona Department of Revenue will make the final decision on the application.
The council held a public hearing to discuss the requested transfer of location during its meeting on Feb. 8, but the council voted 6-1 to table the request because they wanted more information about how bingo parlors like Win-Win Bingo work, and what sort of arrangement they have with the non-profit organizations that hold bingo games in their facility.
Liquor license
The council will consider recommending approval of a Series #10 beer and wine store liquor license for London Bridge Chevron – located at 1597 McCulloch Blvd. The recommendation will be sent to the Arizona Department of Liquor License & Control, which will make the final decision on whether to award the license.
