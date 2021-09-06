The river was full this weekend with boats and personal watercrafts as people came from all over to Lake Havasu City to enjoy the final holiday weekend of the summer.
This year’s Labor Day traffic appears larger than even last year’s numbers, said Lake Havasu State Park manager Dan Roddy. This is a positive sign that shows that it wasn’t just the shutdowns caused by the pandemic that drew people to Havasu, he added.
“What that tells me is that we are sustaining the volume of business that we picked up last year when we were one of the places here in Lake Havasu City that was open during the pandemic,” Roddy said. “So that is very encouraging.”
Roddy said that based on his own rough calculations the ratio for out-of-towners and in-towners that visited the park is about 60 percent out-of-towners and 40 percent Havasu residents.
“One of the biggest things we look at is with so many pass holders here at the State Park, we had long periods where the people coming in didn’t have passes,” Roddy said. “What that tells me is with the balance between in-towners and out-of-towners it was very much skewed toward out of towners.”
Roddy said that along with seeing Arizona license plates, there were plenty of boaters coming from Nevada and of course California.
Unlike other summer holidays such as Memorial Day or Fourth of July, Roddy says that he doesn’t expect many of the visitors will stay in Lake Havasu City longer than Monday.
“One of the unique things about Labor Day is that it tends to be the weekend only,” Roddy said. “There is not that gradually build up a couple days before or the ‘I am staying a few days after’ like you see around Memorial Day or July 4.”
Roddy also said that the higher than expected wind on Monday might have dissuaded some boaters from setting out.
Thankfully the increased traffic on the lake hasn’t resulted in any major boating incidents according to Sgt. Kyler Cox with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Despite making plenty of contacts with people on the lake, there have only been a handful of minor incidents, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.