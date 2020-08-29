As Labor Day approaches, the traditional last hurrah of the summer is expected to keep up the surge of visitors Lake Havasu City has had all season.
“Labor Day is going to be as busy or busier than last year,” said Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy. He said the number people going to the state park is up by 15 to 20 percent compared to last year.
Roddy also anticipates the city will close Industrial Boulevard at the entrance to the state park, as it has done during other holidays this summer.
That rerouted traffic could interrupt some normal routines, but it doesn’t worry Dave Rogalla, assistant manager of West Marine on Industrial Boulevard. He said he expects the store will be about as busy as it was last year.
