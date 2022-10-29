Matthew Hartley

Matthew Hartley, 57, of South Carolina, requests aid from passers-by near the Shops at Lake Havasu. Hartley, who is vision impaired and has a crippled right leg, is a former roofer who says he does not qualify for government disability assistance.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

On Friday, Matthew Hartley stood on a walkway at the Shops at Lake Havasu, bordering State Route 95. The South Carolina resident, 57, covered his missing right eye with sunglasses. He hobbled with a cane in one hand, due to an accident that left his right leg maimed.

In his other hand, he held a sign:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.