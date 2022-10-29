On Friday, Matthew Hartley stood on a walkway at the Shops at Lake Havasu, bordering State Route 95. The South Carolina resident, 57, covered his missing right eye with sunglasses. He hobbled with a cane in one hand, due to an accident that left his right leg maimed.
In his other hand, he held a sign:
Need food. Anything will help. Thank you.
Hartley has been homeless for five years, and says he has been refused government disability assistance seven times.
“I have one eye, a busted ankle … my leg was crushed by a horse,” Hartley said. “Before that I did roofing, siding, you name it. I lost my roofing license, then things went to shit. Now I’m doing what I can to survive.”
Hartley said he once traveled with a friend across the country in a mobile home. The vehicle was recently burglarized, he said, and he has lost what possessions of his remained.
“I’m stuck here,” Hartley said. “But I thank all of the people who have helped me out.”
Hartley hasn’t yet taken advantage of homeless services offered in Havasu or by Mohave County, and he expressed little interest in homeless shelters in Kingman and Bullhead City.
“I don’t like living with a crowd of people,” he said. “One or two is fine … but it feels like you can’t trust anyone nowadays.”
For every homeless person in Mohave County, there are hundreds more who are in poverty, or at risk of homelessness. And for many of those residents, crossing that divide may not be so difficult.
The great divide
Poverty remains a growing issue for local communities as Mohave County’s population continues to increase, and government as well as nonprofit agencies have seen a rise in the number of county residents in need over the past several years.
According to the U.S. Census, 15.3% of county residents live at or below the poverty line in Mohave County as of this year - about 2.5% higher than the national average.
The “poverty line,” which is used to determine eligibility for welfare programs such as Head Start, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the National School Lunch Program, is calculated annually by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. People falling at or below the poverty line this year earn an estimated $13,590 salary for a single-person household, $18,310 for a two-person household, or a $27,750 salary for a four-person household.
Meanwhile, unemployment remained statistically higher this year in Mohave County than throughout the rest of Arizona. About 30% of Mohave County residents are older than 60, and as of September, the Arizona Commerce Authority reported that of the county’s 220,000 residents, about 90,000 were engaged in the county’s workforce. State Commerce officials reported that the unemployment rate in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area was about 4.3% as of August. Statewide, that number was 3.5%.
Making ends meet
According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, 33,582 Mohave County residents (about 15% of the county’s population) received government nutritional assistance benefits, including food stamps, at the height of the pandemic in 2020. As of this September, that number was 34,871 - about one in six Mohave County residents.
Two years ago, business shutdowns resulted in thousands of new unemployed workers throughout Arizona during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But now that the pandemic has declined in Mohave County, local nonprofits say the number of families in need has only increased.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank serves area homeless and people who are at or near the poverty level each year. And according to Food Bank Manager Colleen Mattinson, that number has been growing.
“(Homeless people) start trickling in around this time of year, and are here in full force by winter,” Mattinson said this week. “Although we were busy during the pandemic, it was nothing like we have seen since this August. Our numbers are through the roof.”
The food bank serves residents who earn less than $1,900 per month (although officials say the agency will help anyone in need, even if they earn more), providing meals to struggling families throughout the Havasu area. According to Mattinson, the agency has seen as many as 20 new families in need of nutrition assistance per week since August.
“Our food bank is serving more people now than ever since we opened in September 2018,” Mattinson said.
Havasu’s Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has also long provided for area homeless and residents in poverty, hosting a soup kitchen three times per week for those in need.
“Soup Kitchen,” although a commonly-accepted term for what the church offers, may be a misnomer. For years, the church has offered sandwiches, snacks and whatever meals the organization may provide to the city’s underprivileged. And Soup Kitchen Supervisor Linda Nitschke says that number is growing.
“We’re experiencing more people,” Nitschke said. “It’s probably due to the cost of groceries these days. We’ve seen some of the homeless who have been coming for years, but we’ve also seen some new faces, who might be having trouble making their paycheck stretch.”
And according to nonprofit organization Catholic Charities, need has continued to grow as housing becomes more scarce in Mohave County.
“As the cost of everything rises - housing, food, gas and basic supplies - more and more residents are in jeopardy of being unable to keep up with expenses,” said Catholic Charities of Arizona Communications Director Jean Christofferson this week. “In particular, the skyrocketing cost of rent is putting some in a no-win situation of having to choose to feed their families or pay their rent this month.”
Catholic Charities offers services throughout Mohave County, including the Baptist Hospitals and Health Systems Legacy Foundation Center for Help and Hope, in Bullhead City. The facility provides beds to homeless and residents in need of shelter, with separate wings for veterans and family units. The shelter provides two hot meals per day, with bottled water or sack lunches for those who cannot stay. The facility also provides help via case managers to overcome barriers to housing in Arizona.
“Poverty is always a challenge,” Christofferson said. “As the job market flexes and costs rise, more people find it difficult to make ends meet. People don’t realize that many are just one event away from becoming homeless - loss of a job, a medical condition or disability, mental health issues, loss of family and support system - all of these can easily lead to homelessness.”
Lake Havasu City, which experiences daily summer temperatures of more than 110 degrees, is now entering its cooler season. And with cooler weather may come a greater population of homeless migrants in the Havasu area - and even more need for assistance by local charities as well as government agencies.
Four walls and a roof
The majority of residents either own their own homes or rent properties in Mohave County. But with a continuing affordable housing shortage, those who are struggling may still feel as if the walls are closing in.
According to Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith, about 552 residents receive housing assistance from the county, through state- and federally-funded voucher programs. Of that number, 361 residents receive credits or assistance toward their utility bills.
“We believe the influx in rent prices, and loss of jobs, have contributed to the increased poverty rate,” Smith said this week. “The Mohave County Housing Authority is working to help those in situations of need by providing them with housing and workforce services. By providing both services to those in need, it allows them to find themselves in safe, stable housing, able to focus on work, earning an income and contributing back to the community.”
Housing and utility assistance programs aren’t a permanent solution, Smith said. But those programs have shown success in making recipient families self-sufficient, with the possibility of purchasing their own homes in Mohave County. The county works with local service providers to provide other form of housing, and works with educational or work-related services to curate stability among Mohave County residents in need.
“The decrease in training opportunities, inflated price for goods, and labor participation rates within Mohave County (which are 15% less than the rest of Arizona) and lack of affordable housing are several factors driving poverty rates,” Smith said.
The Community Services Workforce Division has helped 720 Mohave County residents from July 1 through June 30, according to county records.
According to Smith, 224 people who have received assistance from the funding have since received “upskilling” or credentials within in-demand occupations in the Mohave County area to become self-sufficient upon exiting the program.
County efforts to address poverty
The Arizona Commerce Authority estimates that Mohave County will add 2,358 new employees to its workforce by next year, marking a 3.9% increase since 2021. By contrast, employment levels throughout the rest of the state will increase by 4.2% by next year.
Although that increase in available jobs may not be enough to overcome poverty in Mohave County, it may represent a small but positive step for residents. But the county will continue to provide resources for residents who need them.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the Mohave County Housing Authority provides housing vouchers for veterans, youth who have aged out of the foster system, victims of domestic violence and those who are experiencing homelessness. Recipients of that program receive assistance for an average of six years, according to Johnson, before becoming self-sufficient, moving away from the area or becoming homeowners themselves.
“I was first elected into office in 1996,” Johnson said. “Since that time, the poverty level has fluctuated, but appears to have increased in the last few years.”
Johnson says government and local officials are continuing to meet poverty in Mohave County. But although the need for assistance may be greater than in previous years, funding for those programs is not.
“There are multiple food banks, and homeless shelters in (Kingman and Bullhead City) for those experiencing homelessness,” Johnson said. “There are shelters in all three cities for victims of domestic violence, workforce job centers, (The Arizona Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program), Rapid-re-housing, permanent supportive housing services, homeownership programs, eviction prevention services, veteran services, services for victims of sex trafficking, and many more entities … While Mohave County and (The Arizona Balance of State Continuum of Care) strive to meet all needs of individuals and families in need of assistance, services are limited due to inadequate funding.”
According to Johnson, recent studies have shown that supportive housing programs may offer secondary benefits to local communities, by reducing costs for local service providers including hospitals, jails, homeless shelters and other not-for-profit or government agencies. Mohave County officials are now attempting to estimate how much of a benefit those reduced costs may represent locally. Johnson says that information will support the county in addressing the county’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.
