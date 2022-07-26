Leo Biasiucci
TOP CONTRIBUTORS
INDIVIDUALS
Tricia Desouza (in real estate from Paradise Valley) - $5,300
Calum Desouza (real estate investor from Paradise Valley ) - $5,300
S. Robson Walton (Bentonville, Arkansas) (retired, former Walmart chairman) - $5,300
Lukas Walton (Bentonville, Arkansas, works with Walton Family Foundation) - $5,300
Joseph Jones (from Fort Mohave with Desert Lakes Realty) - $5,000
Sam Harrison, owner of 2AR Patriots in Havasu - $4,050
Alex Meruelo (owner of Phoenix Coyotes) - $2,500
Jeff Gilbert (owner of Sofa City in Havasu) - $2,500
Jim Lamon - $2,000
Charles Taylor (retired Havasu) - $1,200
George Griffeth - $1,000 (Scottsdale lawyer with Aviation West Charters)
Angelo Rinaldi (from Jan Juan Capistrano, California with Desert Lakes Realty) - $1,000
Edward McInerney (gun manufacturer in lives in Havasu) - $1,000
Anthony Dichario (Eutawville, South Carolina, owner of Plum Crazy) - $1,000
Adam Morgan (of Haymarket, Virginia) - $1,000
Marchita Cook (The Woodlands, Texas) - $1,000
POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEES
The Geo Group (Boca Raton, FL) - $2,000
Enterprise Holdincs, Inc. PAC (Saint Louis, Missouri) - $1,000
CRNAs of Arizona PAC (Phoenix) - $800
Allstate Insurance Company PAC - $750
Freeport-McMoran AZ PAC - $600
$500 or less from
AZ Professional Firefighter PAC
Arizona Trucking Association
AZ Action Committee for Rural Electrification PAC
Optometric Political Action Committee
Arizona Dairymen PAC
Realtors of AZ PAC
Beer and Wine Distributors of Arizona
Youngs Market Company of Arizona PAC
Pinnacle West
3M Political Action Committee
Kutak Rock Llp PAC (of Ohmaha, Nebraska)
USAA Employee PAC
Arizona Police Association
Fennemore Craig PAC
Arizona Fairs Industry PAC
Arizona Medical Political Action Committee
Arizona Council of Human Service Proviers PAC
Sazerac Company, Inc. PAC
AZ Acre PAC
Joseph Abate
Citizens For Prudent Government
Arizona Rock Production Association PAC
Arizona Dental Association
Blue Cross & Blue Shied PAC
SPENDING
Facebook - $14,493.11
Go Right Strategies, Inc. (Orange Park, FL) - $6,480
Foxx Media - $4,064
Cameron Broadcasting - $3,438
Parker Outdoor Inc. - $2,947.98
River Rat Radio - $2,319.07
KLPZ-AM Radio - $1,997.62
Signs on the Cheap - $1,966.08
New West Publishing - $1,800
Intrepid Public Affairs - $1,577.29
Kingsmen - $1,550
White Sheet Advertising - $1,469
KNTR Radio - $1,215
MCRCC - $1,033
Honeycutt Rodeo - $1,000
McShane, LLC (website design) - $1,000
Maddog Wireless - $962.02
Mohave County Newspapers - $825
Mohave County Republican Committee - $825
Small expenses totaling $250 or less - $4,002.86
Donna McCoy
TOP CONTRIBUTORS
INDIVIDUALS
Delbert Campbell (Havasu) - $1,000
Andrew Campbell - $1,000
Joseph Campbell - $1,000
Donald Nagel Jr. - $1,000
Hal Davidson (Quartzsite) - $600
Jack Howe (Havasu) - $500
Nick Deffteroios (Alturas, California) - $500
Tom Jacobs (Scottsdale) - $500
Henry Sheehy (Havasu) - $500
Allan Atwell (Havasu) - $500
POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEES
AZ Hospital and Healthcare Association PAC - $500
Pinnacle West - $500
Arizona Medical Political Action Committee - $300
AZ Professional Firefighter PAC - $250
SPENDING
Signs on the Cheap - $4,286.50
Foxx Media - $3,221
KJJJJ - $2,430
Printing Plus - $1,811.98
Smiths (fuel) - $979.96
Thalypo - $447.40
Mohave County Republican Committee - $375
Bank of America - $342.21
Love’s #386 - $291.12
LHC Republican Men - $281.59
BuildaSign.com - $215.19
Elks Lodge (Havasu) - $203.33
London Bridge Republican Women - $167
Walmart - $161.15
Republican Club - $160
Flying J - $158.81
Bees Chevron (Colorado City) - $151.76
Chicos Tacos - $142.52
Golden Corral - $98.13
Circle K (Buckeye) - $92.55
Anedot - $74.74
John Gillette
TOP CONTRIBUTORS
Lamon Campaign for AZ Senator - $2,785.74
Jerry Woods (Kingman) - $500
Charmayne Keith (Kingman) - $500
Ray Riccardi (Kingman) - $500
Salvatore Scarmardo (Kingman) - $500
Adam Morgan (Kingman) - $485.06
Katherine Friedman - $398.50
SPENDING
SignsOnTheCheap.com - $2,157.17
Enspot Political - $1,500
Kaplan Strategies (Kissimmee, Florida) - $1,000
The UPS Store - $886.48
Radio Central - $600
Holly Ontiveros (reimburse for campaign shirts) - $528
Mohave County Republican Central Committee - $500
The Bee Newspaper - $400
Vista Print - $329.41
MCRCC - $260
Mohave County Republican Party - $225
Also gave $100 from his campaign to Paul Gosar for Congress
Marianne Salem
TOP CONTRIBUTORS
Jennifer Rose (Kingman) - $520.51
Adam Morgan (Kingman) - $500
Dianne McCallister (Phoenix) $104.10
SPENDING
City Graphics - $1,262.26
Ryan O’Daniel for Information Tech Services - $1,110
Water Canyon Resort - $277.81
Ike’s House of Sings - $172.96
Gas N Grub - $75
Zazzle.com - $61.04
Nohl Rosen
TOP CONTRIBUTORS:
Paola Tulliani (Scottsdale) - $600
Brisa Gomez (Eden Texas) - $450
Candidate contribution: $180
$159 leftover from Rosen for Wickenburg Town Council
SPENDING:
Just Yard Signs - $564
William “Bill” Hardt
No records available on the secretary of state website.
Any candidate for statewide office is required to form a candidate committee to report campaign finances once they reach $1,300 in contributions received or expenditures made.
