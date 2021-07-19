A California man picked up two felony charges after causing a scene at the Havasu Regional Medical Center and resisting arrest when officers came to the scene.
According to the police report on May 9 at 2:58 a.m. a Lake Havasu City police officer was dispatched to the Medical Center regarding a patient that was becoming disruptive. In their report the officer says that when they arrived on the scene they witnessed two officers in a physical altercation with the suspect, 25 year old David Covarrubias.
Police say that while they wrestled with Covarrubias he was shouting racial slurs and at one point during the struggle Covarrubias allegedly kicked one of the officers two to four times in the chest. The report says that Covarrubias was restrained and taken by wheelchair to the officer’s squad car which transported him to LHCPD jail.
Covarrubias was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and felony resisting arrest. The report says that Covarrubias was also charged in an additional case with threats and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.