A California man was arrested for an alleged aggravated OUI charge, after Lake Havasu City police say the man showed signs of impairment after being pulled over at the Bridgewater Channel.
According to the police report, on May 29 at 6:01 p.m. Havasu police were on patrol at the channel when they observed a boat that had several passengers on the transom. Police say they directed the passengers to move to a seat but found there were not enough seats for all the riders.
The report says police pulled over the boat at Sign 16 and that officers counted 13 passengers. Police say they made contact with the operator of the boat, Ryan Welch of Bermuda Dunes, California, and directed him to read the carrying capacity plate on the vessel which stated the passenger limit was seven.
While performing a safety inspection, the report says police found empty beer cans on the boat. Police say that Welch allegedly told them he had consumed about five drinks but did not feel the effects of alcohol at the moment. A breathalyzer test at the scene revealed Welch had an alleged BAC of .135 the report says.
Welch was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony aggravated OUI charge due to a passenger on Welch’s boat being under 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.